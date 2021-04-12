Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/29/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/22/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/23/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/17/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/12/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.50. 32,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 526.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

Get Daimler AG alerts:

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $1.6319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.