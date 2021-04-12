Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 160,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,539 shares of company stock worth $42,735,902. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

