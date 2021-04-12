Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Makes New $654,000 Investment in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF comprises 0.3% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV owned about 1.41% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOCT. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 296,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 64,263 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

Shares of KOCT stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $26.72.

