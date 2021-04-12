Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $2,238,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,270,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 47,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 239,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

