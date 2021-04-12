Investors Purchase Large Volume of 8X8 Call Options (NYSE:EGHT)

Apr 12th, 2021

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 38,148 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,630% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,205 call options.

8X8 stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.85. 7,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,940. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGHT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.96.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $43,501.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,734.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $29,230.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,812 shares of company stock worth $657,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

