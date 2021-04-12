iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Stock Price Up 16.9%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) shares rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

