Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

CL stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

