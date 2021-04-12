Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $412.98 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.29 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.