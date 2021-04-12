iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $77.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $78.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

