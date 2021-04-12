iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.