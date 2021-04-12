iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $256.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.87 and a twelve month high of $256.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.