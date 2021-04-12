iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Trimmed by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

