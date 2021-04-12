iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,626,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

IWN stock opened at $160.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

