iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Novak Financial Planning LLC

Novak Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $396,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $111.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

