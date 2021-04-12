iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.