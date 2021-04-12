iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Cut by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,051,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 124,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.35. 74,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,825. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

