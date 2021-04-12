iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $94.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.46.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

