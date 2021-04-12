iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $53.13 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

