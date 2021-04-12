Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Isoray in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Isoray in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Isoray currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.82.

Isoray stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 million, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Isoray in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Isoray by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Isoray by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

