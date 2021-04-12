J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

