J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stake Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 370.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000.

JCOM opened at $123.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.29. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

