Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 4,028 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $132.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

