Jane Street Group LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,933 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 212,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 167,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

PRVB opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

