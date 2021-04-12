Jane Street Group LLC Invests $294,000 in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $1,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $178.85 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $127.55 and a 52-week high of $188.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.86.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

