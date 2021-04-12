Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE BSBR opened at $6.72 on Monday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

