Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,987 Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $33.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.