JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 909.44 ($11.88).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 917 ($11.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. JD Sports Fashion has a 1-year low of GBX 471.60 ($6.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.94 ($13.04). The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 834.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 814.67.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

