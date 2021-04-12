JD Sports Fashion’s (JDSPY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of JDSPY stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.72.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

