Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $220.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Fulton Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $24,732,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.