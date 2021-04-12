Jefferies Financial Group Boosts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $13.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.35.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,246,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 266,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after acquiring an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 357,511 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

