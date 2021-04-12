Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAPA. Barclays began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

NAPA opened at $18.90 on Monday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

