Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Vodafone Group Plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vodafone Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

