Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 1,537 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30.

On Thursday, March 18th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $102,010.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $77.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

