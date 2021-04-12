Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.1% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average of $154.54. The stock has a market cap of $425.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

