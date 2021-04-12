Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total value of $427,684.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,350. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $149.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $151.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

