JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €92.10 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GXI has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of GXI opened at €86.65 ($101.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €85.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €90.53. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

