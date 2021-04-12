JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $245.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

Shares of MCD opened at $231.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $232.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average of $216.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

