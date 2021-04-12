JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Service Co. International worth $17,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $1,274,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Service Co. International by 215.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $320,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $51.72 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

