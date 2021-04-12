JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

NYSE:PWR opened at $93.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

