JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $44.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in US Foods by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 330,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 170,176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of US Foods by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of US Foods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

