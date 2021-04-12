JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.25 Million Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 74,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,426 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

PRTY stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $665.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.26. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

