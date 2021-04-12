JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.93 Million Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of Agree Realty worth $18,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $67.89 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $72.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.