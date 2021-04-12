JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO) in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $27.90. 875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,303. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

