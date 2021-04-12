JUIICE (JUI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $23.00

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $141,721.55 and $23.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00063747 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004239 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

