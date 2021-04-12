Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLDO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 3,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,082. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 404,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

