Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives $17.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLDO shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 404,988 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.10. 3,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a market cap of $301.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

