Kattana Market Capitalization Reaches $19.92 Million (KTN)

Kattana (CURRENCY:KTN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Kattana has traded flat against the dollar. One Kattana coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.10 or 0.00031548 BTC on popular exchanges. Kattana has a total market cap of $19.92 million and $1.20 million worth of Kattana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kattana alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00066502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00274532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00707429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,039.47 or 0.99145902 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.40 or 0.00966698 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00020492 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kattana

Kattana’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,500 coins. Kattana’s official Twitter account is @kattanatrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Kattana is a suite of reliable, professional, intuitive, and fast trading tools for both native and novice traders. It is a professional trading terminal with scalable charts from decentralized and centralized exchanges. The platform is built to serve traders and allow them to trade within the platform, without finding contract addresses and other DEXs where assets are traded. “

Buying and Selling Kattana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kattana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kattana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kattana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kattana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kattana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.