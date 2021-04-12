KBR (NYSE:KBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.87

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 7215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -153.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $29.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $68,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,718,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,042,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after buying an additional 346,827 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

