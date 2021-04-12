KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

Get KE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.89.

KE stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. KE has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,474,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,486,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KE (BEKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.