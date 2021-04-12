KeyCorp Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $15.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.98.

NYSE:MGY opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $943,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

